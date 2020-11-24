Netflix Pulls The Chappelle Show From Its Lineup After Dave Chappelle Complains

(CelebrityAccess) — On Monday, video on demand streaming service Netflix pulled the Chappelle Show from its lineup after comedian Dave Chappelle accused ViacomCBS of licensing the Comedy Central series without paying him.

Chappelle referenced his grievance with the licensing deal during his monologue on his recent appearance on Saturday Night Live, and then again with a video posted to his social media on Monday.

In the video, Chappelle said:

People think I made a lot of money from ‘Chappelle’s Show. When I left that show, I never got paid. They didn’t have to pay me because I signed the contract. But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal because I signed the contract. But is that right? I didn’t think so either.

That’s why I like working for Netflix. I like working for Netflix because when all those bad things happened to me, that company didn’t even exist. And when I found out they were streaming ‘Chappelle’s Show,’ I was furious. How could they not know?

So you know what I did? I called them and I told them that this makes me feel bad. And you want to know what they did? They agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better. That’s why I fuck with Netflix. Because they paid me my money, they do what they say they’re going to do, and they went above and beyond what you could expect from a businessman. They did something just because they thought that I might think that they were wrong.

The show, which originally aired for three years from 2003 to 2006, has been available since then via Comedy Central and through syndication deals with other networks.

Netflix also has a licensing deal with Chappelle and has produced several successful comedy specials as well as other programming since 20016 that is reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars.