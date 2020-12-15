Adrian Dishington And Jacque Holowaty Named To Senior Roles At OVG’s Climate Pledge Arena

SEATTLE (CelebrityAccess) — The Oak View Group announced the expansion of its venue management team at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena with the addition of Adrian Dishington, who was named vice president of hospitality and retail, and Jacque Holowaty, who has joined as vice president of employee and guest experience.

“We are pleased to welcome Adrian and Jacque to our team at Climate Pledge Arena,” said Steve Mattson, executive vice president and Climate Pledge Arena general manager. “Both of them bring deep, rich experience in the live industry and will fulfill our mission of delivering a fan-centric experience that is second to none, as well as creating an environment of inclusion and excellence for our internal staff.”

As vice president of hospitality and retail, Dishington will be tasked with designing and maintaining the arena’s guest experiences, including retail, food and beverage operations, as well as developing and maintaining relationships with retail and concession vendors.

Prior to joining the OVG Team, Dishington most recently worked for French food services and facility management company Sodexo where he served as Seattle-based regional senior vice president of operations for Centerplate, in which he oversaw the entire western region, including T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners.

“I was born into hospitality and raised within a hotel environment from a very early age, so I’ve always had a passion for the hospitality industry, not to mention, sports,” said Dishington. “I’m excited to join the team at Climate Pledge Arena and look forward to embracing new technologies and other tools to further enhance the guest experience.”

With a decade and a half of experience in the sports and entertainment industry, Holowaty will oversee Climate Pledge Arena’s guest experience program. Her past experience includes senior roles at Spectra, including box office, ticketing and client experience.

“I feel extremely fortunate to join Climate Pledge Arena, said Holowaty. “It feels like a once in a lifetime opportunity to bring my passion for the employee and guest experience to an organization that values inclusivity and innovation.”