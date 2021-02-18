Nathaniel Rateliff, Charli XCX, Devendra Banhart, HAIM, Portugal. The Man, Others Add Exclusive Bandsintown PLUS Livestreams

(Hypebot) — Subscription music livestream platform Bandsintown PLUS has announced a new round of intimate and interactive online performances.

Bandsintown PLUS’s HD audio and video, hosted chats, and live Q&As offer fans and artists the shared live, intimate, and communal musical experiences they have missed during the pandemic.

Newly announced exclusive performances and live fan Q&As include Arlo Parks, Buck Meek, CHAI, CharliXCX, Chelsea Cutler, Dam-Funk, Devendra Banhart, ELIO, Emily Alyn Lind, FayeWebster, Gabriel Garzon-Montano, HAIM, Japanese Breakfast, Jealous of theBirds, Los Lobos, LP, The Microphones, Mt. Joy, Nathaniel Rateliff, Nicole Migilisof Hundred Waters, ODIE, former Bandsintown Big Break artist Peach Pit, Portugal. The Man, Skullcrusher, Sylvan Esso, Tank and the Bangas, and Whitney, as well as a show with serpentwithfeet celebrating their new album Deacon on release day.

Still to come in February are Bandsintown PLUS shows with Wallows, The Undercover Dream Lovers, Abhi The Nomad, Poolside, Brijean, Little Dragon, Diamond Thug, Fleet Foxes (solo), and Lomelda.

For $9.99 a month fans get an “All Access Pass” to over 25 live shows produced exclusively for Bandsintown PLUS. Each features a live chat and host that provides commentary, bringing together a virtual community of music lovers.

Subscribers can also participate in live Q&As with artists following most shows that provide an intimate, direct-to-artist experience not normally available at in-person concerts. You can sign up for Bandsintown PLUS at plus.bandsintown.com.

Artists Love Bandsintown PLUS

Artists are embracing the platform as well, “We found our Bandsintown PLUS show was a great way to connect with fans right now,” said Dave 1 of Chromeo.

“The Bandsintown team has been so supportive of my career from the very beginning so I was hyped to be a part of Bandsintown PLUS’ debut lineup which had a cool mix of artists that I admire as well,” says Omar Apollo.

Since launching last month, guest hosts like Talkhouse Podcast host and producer Elia Einhorn have presented Phoebe Bridgers performing a live acoustic set with Ethan Gruska; Jeff Tweedy performing with his two children followed by a rare fan Q&A; Chromeo performing a special set of fan requests from their Burbank studio followed by Ian Isiah singing a live rendition of AUNTIE, the album produced by Chromeo; Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief’s first solo livestream where she performed while her grandmother painted alongside her; Empress Of performing after Chrome Sparks from the studio that he visually converted into a stylish flower nursery; a green-screen performance by Claud featuring original illustrations; and an explosive live show with Omar Apollo, a Bandsintown 2018 Big Break artist who has since signed with Warner Records and released his debut album Apolonio to critical acclaim in 2020.

