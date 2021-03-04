The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Harvey Goldsmith

Led Zeppelin, U2, Queen, Pink Floyd, the Who, the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Luciano Pavarotti, Andrea Bocelli… What do they all have in common? They’ve had shows promoted by Harvey Goldsmith. A Commander of the Order of the British Empire, even though he has no airs, Harvey Goldsmith has not only been a promoter, he’s been the manager of Billy Connolly, Jeff Beck, the aforementioned Pavarotti… We start with the return of live shows and then move on to explorations of Brexit, Harvey’s trials and tribulations in the concert business and even his bus trip across America in the sixties where he met the Grateful Dead. Harvey has been there and done that and is still doing it. Listen to one of the masters.

