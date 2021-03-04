Live Nation Promotes Amanda Moore To Lead Las Vegas Residency Business

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, Live Nation Concerts revealed that Amanda Moore has been promoted to oversee Live Nation’s increasingly important residency business in Las Vegas.

In her expanded role, Moore will assume responsibility for booking, marketing and business operations for Live Nation’s residency business in the market.

Moore helped to launch Live Nation’s Las Vegas office in 2015 and has since handled marketing for the region, including all marketing, PR, partnerships and community relations initiatives for residencies by artist such as Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Backstreet Boys, Usher, and Aerosmith, among others.

“Amanda has been an integral part of Live Nation’s success and highly esteemed reputation in the Las Vegas market,” said Bob Roux, President of Live Nation Concerts. “I am looking forward to the company’s continued growth in the Las Vegas market, especially for our residency business as we continue to build from a strong historical base of business with our artists and partners.”

In her new role, Moore will continue to collaborate with Sid Greenfeig, who leads Live Nation’s conventional concert business in the market, including major venues such as T-Mobile Arena and the all new Allegiant Stadium. Both Greenfeig and Moore will report to Live Nation’s Kurt Melien who will oversee the region as well as client and artist partnerships.