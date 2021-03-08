Houston Rapper Chucky Trill Fatally Shot In Atlanta

ATLANTA (CelebrityAccess) — An up-and-coming Houston rapper was fatally shot on Interstate 85 in Atlanta early Friday morning.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police found Houston-based rapper Chucky Trill, whose legal name was Corey Detiege with serious injuries inside a vehicle near downtown Atlanta at approximately 3 a.m.

He was transported to an area hospital but later died of his injuries, the AJC reported.

Detiege’s manager, known as Bone of Boneafied Entertainment, told Houston’s ABC News that he was in Houston for a scheduled performance at an NBA All-Star weekend event.

Detiege, who was 33, was a native of South Houston and the son of D of the rap collective Trinity Garden Cartel, a popular Houston rapper who rose to prominence on Houstin in the 1990s.