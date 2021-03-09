Bandsintown Named To Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies 2021 List For Live Stream Hub, Bandsintown PLUS

(Hypebot) — For a company once best known for connecting fans with live concerts, Bandsintown making Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies during a pandemic driven live music lockdown is a particularly impressive achievement.

The Fast Company award honors businesses that used the challenges of the pandemic as a catalyst for innovation.

Bandsintown was chosen because it expanded its mission to quickly become the global hub of music live streaming including the launch of Bandsintown PLUS, a first-ever live music streaming subscription service.

For $9.99 a month, fans get an “All Access Pass” to over 25 exclusively produced live shows each month, alongside intimate interviews with each artist. Recent and upcoming Bandsintown PLUS performances include Charli XCX, Fleet Foxes, HAIM, Jeff Tweedy, Nathaniel Rateliff, Phoebe Bridgers, and more.

“It is an honor, and yet somehow a paradox, for the Bandsintown team to be listed as innovators in a year when traditional concerts were put on hold,” said Fabrice Sergent, Managing Partner of Bandsintown. “With the launch of Bandsintown PLUS, a first-of-its-kind live music subscription service, Bandsintown wants to inspire artists and help them pivot toward live streaming to stay in touch with their fans and explore new creative and revenue opportunities.”

“In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity, and creativity in the face of crisis,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky, who oversaw the issue with Senior Editor Amy Farley.

Still Helping Artists Connect With Fans

Along the way, Sergent, Co-Managing Partner Julien Mitelberg, and their team stayed true to the company’s core mission, helping more than 20,000 artists connect with Bandsintown’s 60 million registered users to promote 75,000 live music streams in the last year – all at no cost.

As Fast Company put it, Bandsintown “stuck to its core mission of helping fans connect with artists… Key to its success was a quickly developed feature that let artists turn their existing event notification system into a live-stream alert system.”

Most Innovative Companies Summit

Fast Company will host its first-ever Most Innovative Companies Summit on March 9 and 10.

This virtual, multiday summit will celebrate the Most Innovative Companies in business, provide an early look at major business trends, and offer inspiration and practical insights on what it takes to innovate in 2021.