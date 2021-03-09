Connecting The Music Business Dots In 2021

(Hypebot) — After a dizzying week of major music industry milestones, announcements, and acquisitions, MIDiA’s top analyst Mark Mulligan makes sense of it all.

It has been one of those weeks, with impactful music business announcements coming thick and fast. As is often the case, a succession of apparently unrelated events actually have a connecting thread. In this instance there are three:

The (continued) astronomic rise of the independent artist The growth of creator tools Streaming’s growing pains

This is how the events of the last week or so are both interconnected and interdependent:

“Big money is flowing into the independent artist and creator tools sectors”

Streaming was the economic shift that the recorded music business needed to take it into the digital era. However, streaming is now experiencing growing pains, due to slowing growth in mature markets, declining ARPU in emerging markets, and more artists and more tracks sharing the royalties. The UK parliamentary inquiry into the economics of streaming may herald a form of equitable remuneration but could hurt songwriters in the process, illustrating that there are no easy fixes to streaming remuneration.

Big money is flowing into the independent artist and creator tools sectors because the big investors have identified that that is where a new, parallel music business can be built. Let’s just hope that the independent artist goldrush ensures that the creator remains at the center of remuneration and not just the focus of revenue creation. This is an opportunity to build a new, more balanced ecosystem that can complement the existing one, not simply build a reconfigured version of the old one.