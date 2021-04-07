BrandMark Signs With AGI

(CelebrityAccess) — BrandMark, the experiential branding and marketing agency that spun off from live events company Danny Wimmer Presents, has signed a deal with Artist Group International.

The deal will see the two companies collaborate on strategic partnerships, endorsements, tour sponsorships and media opportunities for AGI’s client roster, which includes artists such as Billy Joel, Metallica, Rod Stewart, Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Hall & Oates, Neil Young, Elvis Costello, The Strokes, Five Finger Death Punch, Smashing Pumpkins and Why Don’t We, among many others.

BrandMark, which officially launched last week, was spun out of independent festival and live events producer Danny Wimmer Presents with Maureen Valker-Barlow at the helm of the venture.

Jarred Arfa, who was recently named AGI’s Chief Operating Officer, commented on the BrandMark alignment, “AGI President Marsha Vlasic and I have long sought the right strategic partner in the branding and sponsorship sector for our prolific roster of talent, and we have now found that in Maureen and her team at BrandMark. Maureen’s track record of success in representing brands, artists, and major music festivals speaks for itself and is very unique. We are thrilled to be able to offer these additional services to our clients, who will be able to utilize brand / commercial relationships to enhance exposure for their tours and other projects, as well as providing them additional financial opportunities.”

“Having a strong partner in the branding and sponsorship space has become increasingly important as artists look for ways to not only increase their revenue potential, but build their profile. BrandMark will be a great addition to the AGI Family. I am excited to work with Maureen and her team,” added AGI’s Pete Pappalardo.