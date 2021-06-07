Judas Priest Announce Their 50th Anniversary Tour

English metal icons Judas Priest will belatedly celebrate their 50th anniversary as a band with the launch of a North American tour this fall.

Produced by Live Nation, the 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour, kicks off in the late summer, starting on September 8th at Santander Arena in Reading, Penn., and wrapping on November 5th at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario.

The tour also includes a number of festival plays, including Warlando, in Orlando, Florida, on September 9th and the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville on September 26th.

The tour, which was originally planned for the late summer and fall of 2020 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the band’s founding, was postponed by the arrival of COVID-19 last spring.

Judas Priest will be touring in support of their 2018 album, “Firepower” which was the highest charting release in the band’s 5-decade career, landing at 5 on the billboard 200.

For the tour, Swedish heavy metalers Sabaton have signed on to provide support on most dates. Additional supporting acts will be announced for select dates.

CONFIRMED TOUR DATES:

9/8/2021 Reading PA Santander Arena

9/9/2021 Virginia Beach VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

9/11/2021 Orlando FL Central Florida Fairgrounds

9/13/2021 Charlotte NC PNC Music Pavilion

9/14/2021 Raleigh NC Red Hat Amphitheater

9/16/2021 Grand Rapids MI Van Andel Arena

9/17/2021 Youngstown OH Covelli Centre

9/19/2021 Detroit MI Fox Theatre

9/20/2021 Rosemont IL Rosemont Theatre

9/22/2021 Milwaukee WI Miller High Life Theatre

9/23/2021 Minneapolis MN The Armory

9/25/2021 Maryland Heights MO Saint Louis Music Park

9/26/2021 Louisville KY Louder Than Life Festival

9/29/2021 Denver CO The Mission Ballroom

9/30/2021 West Valley City UT Maverik Center

10/2/2021 Everett WA Angel Of The Winds Arena

10/3/2021 Portland OR Moda Center

10/5/2021 Oakland CA Fox Theater

10/6/2021 Los Angeles CA Microsoft Theater

10/8/2021 Las Vegas NV Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood

10/9/2021 Phoenix AZ Arizona Federal Theatre

10/12/2021 San Antonio TX Freeman Coliseum

10/13/2021 Cedar Park TX HEB Center Cedar Park

10/15/2021 Irving TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/16/2021 Oklahoma City OK The Zoo Amphitheatre

10/19/2021 Independence MO Cable Dahmer Arena

10/21/2021 Nashville TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium

10/22/2021 Alpharetta GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/24/2021 Charleston WV Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

10/25/2021 Philadelphia PA The Met

10/27/2021 Newark NJ Prudential Center

10/28/2021 Oxon Hill MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor

10/30/2021 Mashantucket CT Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater

10/31/2021 Lowell MA Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell

11/2/2021 Halifax NS Scotiabank Centre

11/4/2021 Laval QC Place Bell

11/5/2021 Hamilton ON FirstOntario Centre