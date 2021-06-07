Bruce Springsteen To Revive His Broadway Residency For 2021

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Rock icon Bruce Springsteen is lined up to return to Broadway this summer with a revival of his “Springsteen on Broadway” residency at Jujamcyn’s St. James Theatre.

The limited run of shows includes 31 dates initially, and begins on June 26th, and extends through much of the summer before concluding on September 4th.

Audience members will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter the theater.

Springsteen’s original residency took place at the Walter Kerr Theater in 2017 into 2018, featured Springsteen performing solo on the guitar and piano, performing his music and sharing anecdotes from his long career and autobiography, “Born to Run.”

The residency at the Walter Kerr Theatre grossed over $113 million from a total of 236 shows, according to Broadway World.

“I loved doing Springsteen on Broadway and I’m thrilled to have been asked to reprise the show as part of the reopening of Broadway,” Springsteen said.

The creative team for “Springsteen on Broadway” includes Heather Wolensky (scenic design), Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).

Proceeds from the opening night’s performance will be donated to a group of local New York and New Jersey charities including the Boys and Girls Club of Monmouth County, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Food Bank for New York City, Fulfill (Monmouth & Ocean Counties Foodbank), Long Island Cares, NJ Pandemic Relief Fund and The Actor’s Fund.