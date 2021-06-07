The Weeknd Sweeps The 2021 Juno Awards

Canadian recording artist The Weeknd had a big night at the 2021 Juno Awards on Saturday night, taking top honors for artist, album, single and songwriter of the year.

Shawn Mendes won the JUNO Fan Choice Presented by Freedom Mobile, the first artist to do so since Canadian music fans were given the option to vote on TikTok as the official voting platform.

The Tragically Hip received the 2021 Humanitarian Award Presented by Music Canada, awarded to them by rock icons Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of RUSH. The Canadian icons were also on hand to perform a rendition of “It’s A Good Life If You Don’t Weaken” with Feist.

The night also saw Canadian media personality and singer-songwriter Jann Arden inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Arden was selected for the honor for her musical excellence and her lasting impact to Canadian music and legendary recording artist Anne Murray was there to induct her into the august body.

Other winners for the night included R&B singer Savannah Ré, who took home Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year on the strength of her hit single “Solid,” and singer-songwriter JP Saxe, who was named Breakhrough Artist of the Year.

Dr. Mary Piercey-Lewis from Inuksuk High School in Iqaluit, Nunavut was awarded the 2021 MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award Presented by Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation.

The 2021 Juno Awards took place at the Scotiabank Arena and was broadcast nationwide on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen and globally on CBCMusic.ca/junos.

The full list of winners can be found here.