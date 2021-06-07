Sinéad O’Connor Announces Her Retirement

(CelebrityAccess) — In a series of social media posts, Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor announced that she’s retired from recording and touring and that he next album will be her final.

This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business. I’ve gotten older and I’m tired. So it’s time for me to hang up my nipple tassels, having truly given my all. NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there’ll be no more touring or promo. — Sinead O’Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 4, 2021

NVDA, or “No Veteran Dies Alone” will be O’Connor’s 11th studio album and her first since 2014, is scheduled to be released sometime in January 2022.

In a subsequent post, she apologized to her live touring industry partners for the abrupt announcement.

Apologies if any upset caused to booking agents or promoters or managers due to my tweeting about my retirement. I guess the book made me realise I’m my own boss. I didn’t wanna wait for permission from the men, as to when I could announce it. Also, I’d had a few whiskeys : ) — Sinead O’Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 5, 2021

O’Connor has been candid in recent years about her struggles with mental health challenges and told Oprah Winfrey in 2007 that she was bipolar. She’s also struggled with substance abuse and in 2016, she entered rehab do to what she described as an addiction to cannabis.

In 2017, she announced that she was changing her name to Magda Davitt, and then changed her birth name to Shuhada Sadaqat as part of a conversion to Islam.

O’Connor released her debut album The Lion and the Cobra in 1987 but had her breakthrough three years later with the release of I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got which went double platinum in the U.S. and landed at #1 in numerous countries, including the U.S. The album, which includes O’Connor’s cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”, was nominated for four Grammy awards including best album, and won for Best Alternative, but O’Connor refused both the nominations and the award.

As well, O’Connor famously sparked controversy during 1992 performance on Saturday Night Live when she closed out a song by shredding a photo of Pope John Paul II. Two weeks later, she was booed off of the stage during a televised tribute to Bob Dylan at Madison Square Garden.