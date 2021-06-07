New York City Recruits Clive Davis For A Major Free Concert In Central Park

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) — As New York City re-opens after the coronavirus shutdown, Mayr Bill Blasio has recruited veteran label exec and producer Clive Davis to oversee the assembly of a major homecoming music event for the city’s Central Park.

According to the New York Times, the show, which has been provisionally planned for Aug. 21, will help celebrate the fading of the pandemic in North America and help to welcome New Yorkers and music fans to back to public life.

“This concert is going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Mr. de Blasio told the New York Times in an interview. “It’s going to be an amazing lineup. The whole week is going to be like nothing you’ve ever seen before in New York City.”

As of yet, no artists have been announced for the lineup for the concert, which has the working title of the Official NYC Homecoming Concert in Central Park, but the Times reported that Live Nation has been recruited to help produce the show.

Most tickets for the concert will be free, but there will be some VIP passes that will be available for purchase.

Davis, who grew up in Brooklyn told the New York Times that he was honored to be recruited to help bring the event to life.

“I can’t think of a better place than the Great Lawn of Central Park to be the place where you say that New York is reopening,” Mr. Davis said in an interview with The Times.