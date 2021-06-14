Danny Wimmer Presents Acquires Casino Booker Billy Alan Productions

(CelebrityAccess) — Independent festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents announced the acquisition of Billy Alan Productions, one of the leading talent booking agencies servicing Native American casinos.

As part of the acquisition, the company has been rebranded as Billy Alan 2 but will still be helmed by longtime President Billy Brill.

With more than 4 decades of industry experience, Brill has been booking Native American casinos since 1999 and currently represents properties in California, Oregon and Mississippi. He got his start as a top 40 DJ in New York and California before he transitioned to record promotions for labels such as Interscope, EMI and MCA Records.

Billy Alan 2 also includes Joe Moallempour, who serves as the company’s National Casino Coordinator and following the acquisition, both Brill and Moallempour will be integrated into DWP’s booking services.

“I love being the advocate and talent buyer for Native Americans casinos. My goal is to collaborate with DWP and utilize their resources to bring in top level talent to the casinos, offer better ticket prices, and ultimately bring in wider audiences–including more VIPs– to the casino shows,” Alan said.

“We love the business that Billy has built and feel that our resources will help him grow and develop the platform. Native American properties are becoming a larger part of every artist’s routing and it makes sense for DWP to expand into this space,“ added Danny Wimmer CEO Danny Hayes.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.