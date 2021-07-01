Toyota Arena Achieves GBAC STAR Accreditation

ONTARIO, Ca. (CelebrityAccess) — The ASM Global-managed Toyota Arena announced that it has been awarded with the Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s (GBAC) STAR accreditation for its implementation of stringent cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention protocols at the venue.

As the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, the GBAC Star helps lay the groundwork for establishing protocols at public events facilities and includes expert-led training and assesses a facility’s readiness for biorisk situations.

The accreditation is also intended to allow fans to return to large scale public events with a measure of confidence about the health and safety status of the venue.

To achieve the star rating, Toyota Arena was required to demonstrate compliance with the program’s 20 core elements, which include updating standard operating procedures at the venue, to developing risk assessment strategies and ensuring that staff has training and access to the proper to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures.

“GBAC STAR accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “By taking this important step to pursue GBAC STAR, Toyota Arena has received third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for biorisk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely.”