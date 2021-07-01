DistroKid Adds D.I.Y. Dolby Atmos distribution to Apple Music, TIDAL

(Hypebot) — DistroKid has added a D.I.Y. distribution of Dolby Atmos spatial audio tracks to Apple Music and TIDAL.

While Tunecore has said its working on the addition of spatial audio delivery, today’s announcement makes DistroKid the first major service to offer it to the DIY creator community.

Last July a much smaller DIY distributor AvidPlay added the option to upload Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio tracks to Amazon and Tidal.

DistroKid expects to add Dolby Atmos distribution to Amazon in the coming weeks.

“At DistroKid we always want our members to be able to take advantage of the latest advances in audio technology,” said DistroKid Founder and CEO Philip Kaplan. “Dolby Atmos tracks sound great and represent a transformational new way to listen to music.”

How To

DistroKid artists simply opt into delivering Dolby Atmos from their dashboard and pay a one-time fee.

DistroKid then analyzes the tracks to ensure they meet necessary delivery compliance and then the tracks are automatically uploaded to the DSPs.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is also the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor at the Berklee College Of Music online.