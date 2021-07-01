Judge Denies Britney’s Initial Bid To Remove Her Father From His Role As A Conservator Of Her Estate

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — A judge has denied a request by former teen pop star Britney Spears to remove her father as sole conservator of her estate, according to court documents obtained by Variety.

In the ruling, Judge Brenda Penny denied the request without prejudice, noting that the court found Britney to be “substantially unable to manage his or her financial resources or to resist fraud or undue influence.”

In her own filings, Spears attorney claimed that she was “afraid” of her father and would refuse to perform as long as he remained her sole conservator.

Spears attorney in March requested that Jodi Montgomery be made a co-conservator, but in his own court filings, Spears father, Jamie Spears opposed sharing the role, stating that in his view, Montgomery for many of Britney’s complaints, including her lack of reproductive freedom, Variety reported.

“If Britney wants any issue brought up to the Court, Ms. Montgomery is and has always been ready, willing, and able to do so,” Lauriann Wright of Wright Kim Douglas, ALC, tells Yahoo Entertainment. “From the very beginning of her appointment in September 2019, Ms. Montgomery and the medical team that she assembled have had one primary goal — to assist and encourage Britney in her path to no longer needing a conservatorship of the person.”