The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Harry Wayne Casey

Harry Wayne Casey is “K.C.” of K.C. and the Sunshine Band. He co-wrote and co-produced the first worldwide disco hit, “Rock Your Baby,” and then followed it up with five number ones and a number two with his own group. K.C. worked his way up from record store clerk to label employee to international hit artist…on an independent label! Here we get the history as well as insight into the whirlwind of international stardom and an update on what K.C. is doing today.

