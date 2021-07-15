Jacob Whitfill And Megan Howard Join The Sales Team At Owensboro Convention Center

Owensboro, KY (CelebrityAccess) — Spectra announced the hire of two new sales managers for the team at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Jacob Whitfill transitioned from Spectra’s Food and Beverage department to a role on the sales team.

“I look forward to using my experience in events to benefit the Owensboro Convention Center guests in my role as Sales Manager. I already enjoy working with the members of the Owensboro community and beyond, and this position allows me to do that even more,” Whitfill said.

Megan Howard began her career in the event industry working for wedding and event planning companies, as well as property management companies while attending the University of Kentucky. In her new role at the OCC, she will serve as the initial point of contact for several major events at the facility.

“We are excited to welcome our new team members and look forward to their valuable contributions to continue our success here at the Owensboro Convention Center,” stated Spectra’s Dave DiSalvo, Director of Sales.