Cinderella Guitarist Jeff Labar Dead At 58

(CelebrityAccess) — Jeff Labar, guitarist for the glam metal band Cinderella has died. He was 58.

Labar’s passing was confirmed by statement from the band released through their publicist.

“Heavy hearts cannot begin to describe the feeling of losing our brother Jeff. The bond between us over decades of creating music and touring the world is something that we as a band uniquely shared. Those memories with Jeff will be forever alive in our hearts. It’s unimaginable that one of our band brothers has left us. We’re sending his wife Debinique, his son Sebastian, family, and friends our deepest condolences,” the statement said.

“Jeff’s memory and music will be with us forever. We all… band, family and management appreciate the overwhelming outpouring of love.”

No cause of death was provided, but Labar previously revealed that he struggled with alcohol and substance abuse, including cocaine and heroin, which he says played a role in the band’s years of inactivity.

Labar joined Cinderella in 1985 after founding guitarist was fired as part of a label deal with Polygram Records and he recorded and performed with the band until their seemingly permanent hiatus in the mid 2010s, including on their 2013 anniversary tour with Poison in 2012.

As well, Labar was the guitarist for Naked Beggars, a side project formed with fellow Cinderella bandmate Eric Brittingham.