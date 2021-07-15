Celine Dion Announces Rescheduled Dates For ‘Courage’ World Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Canadian recording artist Celine Dion announced yet another rescheduling of the remaining dates of her “Courage World Tour” which will now take place starting in 2022.

The tour is now scheduled to get underway in North America at Ball Arena in Denver on March 9th and wrap on April 22nd at Capitol One Arena in Washington D.C.

Dion then heads across the Atlantic for a series of shows in the UK and Europe, starting on May 25th at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, UK, with additional scheduled shows stretching into 2023.

The tour, which was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, was pushed back to start in August 2021. Tickets purchased for the original 2020 and 2021 tour dates will be honored for the rescheduled 2022 dates.

“I know how frustrating it is for my fans, with all the postponements that have taken place these past 18 months. My team and I are still concerned about everyone’s safety this summer even though the situation has dramatically improved. We all feel 100% comfortable that things will be very safe next spring, and I want my fans to feel the same way, without any worries. I hope everyone understands.”

The tour is produced by Concerts West/AEG.

RESCHEDULED NORTH AMERICAN TOUR:

March 9, 2022 Denver, CO Ball Arena

March 11, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena

March 14, 2022 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre™

March 17, 2022 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

March 20-21, 2022 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

March 24, 2022 Portland, OR Moda Center

March 26, 2022 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

March 28-29 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

April 1, 2022 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

April 3, 2022 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

April 5, 2022 San Diego, CA Pechenga Arena

April 8, 2022 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

April 10, 2022 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

April 14-15, 2022 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

April 20, 2022 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

April 22, 2022 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena