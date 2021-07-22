Warner’s ADA Secures A Deal With Vietnam’s Yin Yang Media

SINGAPORE (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group independent label services division ADA announced it has struck a new partnership with Vietnamese aggregator and entertainment company Yin Yang Media.

Yin Yang Media, which specializes in pop music, holds a catalog of 60,000 tracks featuring some of Vietnam’s most recognized artists, such as Bích Phương, Dalab, Hà Anh Tuấn, Noo Phước Thịnh, Hoàng Dũng, and Phan Mạnh Quỳnh.

Under the terms of the deal, Warner will also represent the catalog of noted regional artists including Đan Trường, Hồng Ngọc, Lệ Quyên, Phương Thanh, Tuấn Hưng and Tuấn Ngọc.

“The explosive growth of the market in Vietnam over the past few years is just the beginning and we’re all agog with the potential it has to offer. This partnership with Yin Yang Media is a game-changer — as it allows us to put foundational pieces in place for long-term growth, and more importantly, connects the incredible artists from Vietnam, as well as some of the country’s most loved songs, with audiences all around the world. The value and eco-system that we create together for the artists underpins our commitment to the region, and sets ADA Asia apart as the go-to distributor, putting us in an incredibly strong position,” said Chee Meng Tan, Managing Director, ADA Asia.

“We’re delighted to work with ADA Asia and Warner Music Vietnam. We look forward to tapping into Warner Music’s global network to help further propel our amazing artists to an international market. Our company was built on an artist first ethos and I’m happy that through this collaboration, we have found partners that share the same philosophy,” added Yin Yang Music’s Jang Hyungsik.

Warner Music launched a regional office in Vietnam in early 2020 in a bid to strengthen their presence in the region amid increasing demand for Southeast Asia content in the global music market.