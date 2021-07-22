Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Signs With UTA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Alexis Ohanian, former Executive Chair of social media giant Reddit, and the founder of the venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, has signed with United Talent for representation in all areas.

According to UTA, the agency will help Ohanian’s personal brand across public speaking engagements, books, podcasts, television, film, brand partnerships, and other mediums.

Ohanian helped to co-found Reddit with backing from Y Combinator in 2005 and later sold the company to publishing giant Conde Nast in 2006.

He returned to the social media site as executive chairman in 2014 and led re-imagining of the company which is now worth more than $6bn.

In 2016, he stepped back from his leadership role at Reddit and launched the venture capital firm Initialized Capital, which invested in companies such as Coinbase, Opendoor, Instacart, Patreon, and Ro.

Last year, he announced he had resigned from Reddit’s board in protest, urging the company to add a board member of color in his place and launched a new VC firm, Seven Seven Six, which is focused on ‘people, culture, and community.’

“I look forward to working with UTA to amplify the content we are creating at Seven Seven Six from our work funding the next generation of great entrepreneurs,” said Ohanian.

“Alexis is one of the most impactful and influential entrepreneurs, investors and thought leaders in the world today,” said UTA Partner & Head of Culture and Leadership Darnell Strom. “We are excited to work with him, help expand his platform across multiple verticals and support future business leaders who are being cultivated by Seven Seven Six.”