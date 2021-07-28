The Newport Folk Festival Wraps Today, Newport Jazz Festival Kicks Off On Friday

NEWPORT, RI (CelebrityAccess) — Deer Tick, Chris Thile, and James Blount are among the acts to appear at the final day of the 2021 Newport Folk Festival, which wraps on Wednesday after an epic post COVID-revival.

Yesterday’s headliner Beck played a long, mostly acoustic set but he was also joined on stage by numerous collaborators and fellow entertainers, including guitarist Smokey Hormel, comedian and musician Fred Armisen, Sharon Van Etten, and Jack Antonoff‘s Bleachers.

While the Newport Folk Festival is wrapping up for the year today, fear not as the Newport Jazz Festival kicks off this weekend.

The festival, which starts on July 30th, brings a lineup that includes Trombone Shorty and Orleans Ave., Mavis Staples, Robert Glasper, Khruangbin, Ledisi, Christian McBride, Kenny Garrett, Yola, and More.

However, one person who won’t be in attendance at Newport Jazz this year will be festival founder George Wein.

Wein took to Facebook on Wednesday to announce that due to the difficulties of travel at his advanced age, he will have to miss this year’s festival.

“Unfortunately, I will be unable to attend the 2021 Newport Jazz Festival. At my age of 95, making the trip will be too difficult for me. I am heartbroken to miss seeing all my friends,” Wein wrote.

“What makes me happy is that after producing the Newport Jazz Festival starting in 1954 and the Newport Folk Festival (1959), I can see that my legacy is in good hands with a dedicated Board of Directors, a staff headed by the brilliant producer, Jay Sweet, and artistic direction on the jazz festival by the wonderful Christian McBride. This team will continue the 67 years of musical traditions and excellent production of these festivals,” he added.