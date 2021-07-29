DC Set Group Takes A Stake In Move Concerts

(CelebrityAccess) — Brazilian entertainment company DC Set Group partners and co-presidents Dody Sirena and Cicão Chies announced they have acquired a stake in Latin concert promoter Move Concerts Brazil.

The two companies have collaborated in the past, including the co-promotion of tours in Brazil such as the Faith No More tour in 1991 and Shakira in 2018. As well, Move Concerts USA promoted U.S. dates by Brazilian recording artist Roberto Carlos, who is managed by DC Set Group.

Through their new partnership, the two companies will work to develop concerts and international sporting events under the aegis of Move Concert Brazil.

“I have known Dody Sirena and Cicão Chies for a long time,” says Move Concerts founder and CEO Phil Rodriguez. “Over the years we have worked together on some tours in Brazil and have been friends for decades. In 1991, I worked with Dody Sirena on Rock in Rio’s lineup. I have enormous respect for how they turned their company, DC Set, into a powerhouse that covers artist management, venue management, touring, publishing, and eSports. I am thrilled to welcome them to the Move Concerts family as they take a stake in Move Concerts Brazil and look forward to growing our Brazilian operation together.”

“The partnership with Move Concerts is the result of many years of partnership, friendship, and respect,” says Sirena. “For the group, it is a privilege to announce this partnership at such an important moment, when major live events are being resumed. There is no doubt that it will be a very successful path.”