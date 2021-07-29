KT Tunstall Pulls Out Of Her Summer Tour Plans With Hearing Issues

(CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter KT Tunstall has been forced to pull out of her upcoming tour after developing hearing issues in her right ear.

Affected dates include her current headlining tour which included shows in both North America and the UK, as well as her upcoming support dates with Hall & Oates.

“The decision to pull myself out of my Summer 2021 touring schedule has been an extremely difficult one to make,” Tunstall said in a statement announcing the change in plans. “Playing live has been my life for 20 years and my deepest passion.”

“Permanently losing 100% of my hearing in my left ear overnight whilst on tour in 2018 was an enormous shock, and the result of years of touring without adequate periods of rest, which caused an acute physical breakdown,” she added.

“After a recent run of consecutive shows and travel in July, I have experienced some issues with my right ear; a small amount of tinnitus – which is exactly how the breakdown of my left ear began.” she continued.

According to Tunstall, she will need to play shorter runs of dates in the future with adequate rest periods in between. She went on to apologize to her fans and to Hall & Oates and their team for the change in tour plans.

“Hall & Oates, the band, management, crew, fans, and organizers, have all been so wonderful to me,” she wrote.

According to Tunstall, all of the Hall & Oates dates will be rescheduled in a “less intensive way” for 2022.