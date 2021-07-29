Billy Gibbons: ZZ Top Will Continue

(CelebrityAccess) — Following the death of longtime bassist and backup vocalist Dusty Hill, the remaining members of the legendary blues-rock band ZZ Top announced plans to continue performing.

Founding member Billy Gibbons shared the news via radio host Eddy Trunk. On Tuesday, Trunk took to social media to post a pair of tweets relaying the messages:

Received this just now via text from @BillyFGibbons regarding passing of Dusty Hill @ZZTop . Billy told me okay to share w/fans: As Dusty said upon his departure, “ Let the show go on!”.and…with respect, we’ll do well to get beyond this and honor his wishes. — Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) July 28, 2021

Stepping in for Hill will be the band’s longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis, who was already filling in after Hill was forced to step away from ZZ Top’s current tour last week due to health issues.