Billy Gibbons: ZZ Top Will Continue

CelebrityAccess Staff Writers
(CelebrityAccess) — Following the death of longtime bassist and backup vocalist Dusty Hill, the remaining members of the legendary blues-rock band ZZ Top announced plans to continue performing.

Founding member Billy Gibbons shared the news via radio host Eddy Trunk. On Tuesday, Trunk took to social media to post a pair of tweets relaying the messages:

Stepping in for Hill will be the band’s longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis, who was already filling in after Hill was forced to step away from ZZ Top’s current tour last week due to health issues.

