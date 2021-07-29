The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Sonos CEO Patrick Spence

Patrick Spence is the CEO of Sonos. We discuss the creation of products, the marketing thereof, the company’s place in the landscape as well as Patrick’s history at BlackBerry!

