Michael Bublé Postpones August Concerts In The US Amid Covid Surge

(CelebrityAccess) — The number of COVID-19 related concert cancellations appear to be accelerating and on Friday, Canadian singer and recording artist Michael Bublé announced the postponement of a string of U.S. shows.

The affected dates include all of Bublé’s August in the U.S., which have now been rescheduled to take place in October. For now at least, Bublé’s September shows in the U.S. in September are still proceeding as planned.

In announcing the postponement, Bublé cited the current surge in new COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

“I do not want to put my fans at risk, nor my band and crew, by putting them in a situation that could possibly affect their health and therefore their friends and family. It is better for me to reschedule these shows to a time when all of us are confident that we can relax and enjoy the show,” he said in a press statement.

The shows have already been rebooked and will now take in the second half of October.

Here are the rescheduled tour dates:

October 15 – Uniondale, NY – Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

October 16 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

October 18 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

October 19 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

October 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

October 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

October 24 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

October 26 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

October 27 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 28 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena