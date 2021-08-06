Ed Sheeran To Perform At The NFL Season Kick-Off Event

TAMPA, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Grammy Award-winning British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is lined up to perform at the National Football League’s 2021 Kickoff as the league resumes play for the 2021-2022 season.

Presented by EA Sports Madden NFL 22, the kickoff event will take place at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa, starting at 12PM EST ahead of the season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Fans in attendance are invited to stick around after the show to watch the game which will be shown live on screens throughout the park.

The event is free and open to the public. However, the NFL OnePass app is required for admission and will be available for download in the coming weeks.

After aggressively touring for two years from 2017 to 2019, Sheeran took some time off but recently released a new single, “Bad Habits,” suggesting that he’s ready to climb back in the touring saddle again.