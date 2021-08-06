Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas Cancels Performances After Undergoing Surgery To Treat Brain Tumor

(CelebrityAccess) — Noted conductor Michael Tilson Thomas announced on Friday that he was pulling out of a series of upcoming performances after undergoing surgery to treat a brain tumor.

Thomas details his experiences with treatment in a series of posts on social media, writing, “I recently returned home from the UCSF Medical Center. After a series of tests, it was diagnosed that I had a brain tumor and that an immediate operation was necessary. The operation was successful.”

“I’m embarking on a course of therapy for the next several months. This means that I must curtail my public appearances through the end of October. I plan to return to the stage in November,” he added.”

He went on to thank the medical professionals at UCSF, as well as his fans and colleagues, stating, “I am very fortunate to be cared for by the excellent team at UCSF and their national and international collaborators. Thank you for your love and prayers. See you soon!”

Affected performances include an appearance with the National Symphony Orchestra in September as part of the 50th Anniversary of the Kennedy Center, a performance with the New World Symphony in Miami, the Indianapolis Symphony and several performances with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.