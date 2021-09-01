Fabiana Kulick Named Head Of Latin Marketing At Live Nation

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced the hire of Fabiana Kulick, who will join the company’s concerts division as Head of Latin Marketing.

In her new role, Kulick will oversee marketing for Live Nation’s Latin tours as part of the concerts division’s Talent & Touring team and Marketing team.

“As we continue to see the incredible rise of Latin music and touring to the forefront of mainstream culture, it is more important than ever that our Latin team continues to grow with and reflect the music and artists we are putting out on the road,” said Omar Al-joulani, Head of Talent & Touring for Live Nation Concerts. “Fabi brings nearly two decades of knowledge and experience working in the Latin space and we couldn’t ask for a stronger leader to head up our marketing efforts as we continue to ramp up the return of live music.”

Kulick brings almost two decades of experience to her new role at Live Nation and has previously worked in a variety of industry facing roles, including marketing, artist management & development, digital marketing, digital account management, public relations, and live productions.

In 2008, she launched her own entertainment brand where she managed artists and handled production and marketing of live shows for artists such as Juan Luis Guerra, Calle 13, Robi Draco Rosa, Tego Calderon, Zion & Lennox, Earth Wind & Fire, Steel Pulse, David Guetta, Flux Pavillion, Nicky Romero, Deadmau5, among others.

Most recently, she served as Director of International Repertoire at Warner Music Latina, where she led campaigns in the US Latin market and the LATAM region.