Nick Blackburn To Step Down As Chairman Of CTS Eventim UK

MUNICH (CelebrityAccess) — German ticketing and events producer CTS Eventim announced that Nick Blackburn is stepping down from his role as Chairman of EVENTIM UK Ltd, effective September 30th.

Blackburn joined the company in 2011 as part of Eventim’s acquisition of See Tickets, which Blackburn founded in 2001 and served as CEO and chairman of until 2010.

While at Eventim, Blackburn also oversaw business development for the company’s ventures in Ireland and the UK.

“I have enjoyed my time at EVENTIM which turned out to be longer than I originally expected. I informed Klaus-Peter Schulenberg of my intentions last March as by then I had introduced John Gibson and Martin Fitzgerald to the company, both now Managing Directors at EVENTIM UK, thus keeping my promise

that I would not leave until there was a strong management structure in place which could take the company forward. I am now free to move on to consultancy work, to spend more time on an educational Charity of which I am a trustee and complete some items in my bucket list especially in travel,” Blackburn said.

“Over the past ten years, Nick has taken EVENTIM UK forward and strengthened its position in this important market. In addition, I would like to thank him for setting the course for the continued positive development of our company in the UK. I wish Nick all the best for his future,” added Eventim CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg.