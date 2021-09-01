Oak View Group Names Chris Granger As CEO Of Facilities

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group announced the hire of Chris Granger, who has been tapped to serve as CEO of the venue management company’s facilities division.

“As we grow as a company, there are priorities that we have set to guide that growth. First, character, in all aspects of our organization. Second, a commitment to lead the industry and change the conversation. Third, to not operate in fear. What I admire most about Chris is he is a living example of all three. Anyone and everyone that has worked with him knows he is a class act and leads by example. In addition, he is like us, dreaming for what we could be as an industry and thinking outside the box. And finally, he believes that this is the time for us to be bold, to be entrepreneurial, and to grow this industry. All of us at OVG, our facilities, and our fans, are looking forward to Chris’ leadership,” said Oak View Group’s Tim Leiweke.

“I am excited and humbled to join Tim Leiweke, Irving Azoff, and the incredibly talented team at Oak View Group. Venues, arenas, and stadiums increasingly play an irreplaceable role in society. They bring diverse people together to cheer, to sing, to vote, to protest, and to celebrate,” added Granger. “Further, we are seeing facilities lead the way in areas of public health, public safety, and sustainability. I look forward to contributing to the OVG vision of making a positive contribution to the world through our venues. I can’t wait to get started.”\

Before joining Oak View Group, Granger most recently served as group president of sports & entertainment with Ilitch Holdings, where he oversaw business operations for the Detroit Tigers, the Detroit Red Wings, the company’s joint venture interest in 313 Presents, and the operations of Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park, Detroit’s Fox Theater, DTE Energy Music Theater, Meadow Brook Amphitheater, and Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill.

Granger previously did stints at the Sacramento Kings and Sacramento Basketball Holdings, LLC, where he served as President, and at the NBA for more than a decade, and wore multiple hats.

Granger and his family are active in a wide range of charitable organizations in the Detroit community, including Make-a-Wish Michigan, Salvation Army, the Henry Ford Museum, and City Year Detroit, where Granger proudly serves on the Board.

He received his bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and his Master of Business Administration from Yale. He was named Sacramento Business Person of the Year in 2017 and was a 2010 Sports Business Journal Forty Under 40 award winner.

Granger’s appointment comes just days after Oak View Group announced plans to merge with food and beverage and hospitality provider Spectra to create a new full-service live events company to create, book, and manage content for its managed venues and partners.