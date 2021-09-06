Veteran Production Manager Randy ‘Baja’ Fletcher Dies After Fall

(CelebrityAccess) — Randy “Baja” Fletcher, the longtime tour production manager for some of the biggest names in rock and country music, died on August 27th from injuries sustained in a fall. He was 72.

According to The Port Clinton News-Herald, Fletcher was injured on August 26th while setting up ahead of a Keith Urban concert at Bash on the Bay on the Lake Erie island of Put-in-Bay.

Fletcher began his career working with Bill Deal and the Rhondels during a show in Virginia Beach, and then transitioned into a gig with ZZ Top, according to an obituary published by his family.

He went on to work with some of the biggest names in music, including Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Randy Travis, and Brooks & Dunn, spending more than 18 years as the duo’s production manager.

In 2011, he signed on as production manager for Keith Urban, a position he held until his passing.

A Celebration of Life to honor Randy will be held at a later date.