Elton John To Undergo Hip Surgery, Pushes ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour To 2023

(CelebrityAccess) — Sir Elton John has postponed all remaining 2021 “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour dates until 2023 as he seeks urgent medical care for a painful hip condition.

In a statement posted to his social media, John revealed that he suffered “awkward” fall on a hard surface over the summer and has since been suffering from considerable pain in his hip.

“Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving,” John wrote. “I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications.”

“I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to mobility without pain,” he added.

According to the statement, Sir Elton currently plans to return to the road in time for his show in New Orleans in January 2022.

In addition, he said he plans to keep his commitment to perform at Global Citizen on September 25th, noting that he didn’t want to let the charity down.

“Being just five songs it’s a very different physical undertaking to the demands of playing close to three hours every night on tour and traveling between countries,” he explained.

John expanded his farewell tour earlier this summer with North American dates that were scheduled to start on July 15, 2022, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and conclude at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 19 and 20, 2022.

He was scheduled to perform in New Zealand and Australia in 2023 before wrapping the tour for good.