NITO’s ‘200 Tickets To Paradise’ Auction Fundraiser Ends Thursday

(Hypebothttps://www.hypebot.com/) — Impossible to get tickets, merch, and VIP packages to Austin City Limits, Bad Bunny, Khruangbin, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Telluride Bluegrass Festival, The War On Drugs, Outside Lands, Carnegie Hall, City Winery, and dozens more are being auctioned to benefit the National Independent Talent Organization (NITO).

Powered by Charitybuzz, 200 Tickets to Paradise runs through this Thursday, September 30th. The auction offers the opportunity to bid on tickets for sold-out shows and festivals, VIP & front row ticket packages, exclusive merch, soundcheck access, meet & greets, annual memberships, and more.

For a full list of auction items visit charitybuzz.com/NITO.

Proceeds will benefit the National Independent Talent Organization, a volunteer-run non-profit membership organization serving as a united voice for the independent live music community as they navigate the immense hurdles presented by the pandemic.

To learn more about NITO’s mission and accomplishments up to this point, visit nitolive.org.