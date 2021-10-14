Coldplay Announces International Stadium Tour For 2022

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Ahead of the release of their forthcoming album, Music Of The Spheres, the British rock band Coldplay announced plans for an international stadium tour in 2022.

The Music Of The Spheres World Tour officially kicks off with Coldplay’s first ever performance in Costa Rica, which will take place at the Estadio Nacional in San Jose on March 18th.

The is scheduled to hit the U.S. on April 23rd with a performance at Levi’s Stadium with the segment wrapping on June 14th at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Coldplay then recrosses the Atlantic for a series of shows in Europe and the UK, starting on July 2nd at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, and concluding on August 23rd at Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow.

The tour winds down with a final performance at the Rock in Rio Festival in Rio De Janeiro on September 10th.

“Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band. We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together. At the same time, we’re very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward. We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It’s a work in progress and we’re really grateful for the help we’ve had so far. If you’d like to come to a show and sing with us, we’re so excited to see you.”

Supporting Coldplay on most dates for the tour will be singer-songwriter H.E.R. with additional support acts to be announced.

MUSIC OF THE SPHERES WORLD TOUR 2022

MARCH

18: San Jose, CR – Estadio Nacional (Support: TBA)

22: Santo Domingo, DR – Estadio Olímpico (Support: TBA)

25: Monterrey, MX – Estadio BBVA (Support: H.E.R.)

29: Guadalajara, MX – Estadio Akron (Support: H.E.R.)

APRIL

3: Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol (Support: H.E.R.)

23: Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

26: Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

MAY

3: Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

6: Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

8: Houston, TX – NRG Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

28: Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (Support: H.E.R.)

JUNE

1: Washington, DC – FedExField (Support: H.E.R.)

4: East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

8: Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field (Support: H.E.R.)

11: Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

14: Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

JULY

2: Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park (Support: H.E.R.)

3: Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park (Support: H.E.R.)

8: Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy (Support: H.E.R.)

10: Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion Berlin (Support: London Grammar)

12: Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion Berlin (Support: H.E.R.)

16: Paris, FR – Stade de France (Support: H.E.R.)

17: Paris, FR – Stade de France (Support: H.E.R.)

AUGUST

5: Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

6: Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

12: London, UK – Wembley Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

13: London, UK – Wembley Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

16: London, UK – Wembley Stadium (Support: London Grammar)

23: Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

SEPTEMBER

10: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Rock in Rio Festival