Side Door Expands Small Gig Grant Offer Globally

(Hypebot) — Indie live music booking platform SideDoor is expanding its grant program globally as part of its effort to jump-start post-COVID touring.

Think of SideDoor as house concert booking on steroids.

Co-founded by music industry veteran Laura Simpson and JUNO winning musician Dan Mangan, Side Door provides 5,000 artists and 2,000 hosts with the tools to produce and ticket intimate shows in non-traditional spaces like backyards, bookstores, warehouses, and living rooms

Now as live music crawls back from the COVID shutdown, SideDoor is taking the extra step of offering mini-grants up to $500 to help cover show costs.

Hosts can apply for financial support to subsidize eligible costs of a live performance of music, dance, theatre, comedy, spoken word, or even a lecture booked on the platform. To be eligible, applications must be submitted by December 31, 2021, with the show taking place prior to June 30, 2022. Both new and existing Side Door hosts are eligible for the program.

While artists are not technically eligible, they can work with a host or venue to organize a show and apply for a grant.

To apply for the subsidy, click here. For more information about hosting a Side Door show, visit www.sidedooraccess.com.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.