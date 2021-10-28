Brandi Carlile To Hit The Road In 2022

(CelebrityAccess) — Singer, songwriter and six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile is lined up for the “Beyond These Silent Days Tour” in support of her latest studio album These Silent Days.

The tour kicks officially at the Gorge Amphitheatre on George, Washington on June 11th with dates through the summer and early autumn before concluding at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden on October 22nd.

Scheduled shows include performances at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, Huntington Bank Pavilion in Chicago and Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia Maryland, among others.

As well, Lucius, Indigo Girls, Sarah McLachlan, Celisse, Ani DeFranco, Allison Russell, and Brittany Howard are lined up to provide support on select dates.

In addition to the official tour dates, Carlile is lined up for a series of festivals, including Coachella, Moon Crush and the Girls Just Wanna Weekend in Maya, Mexico in February.

She’s also scheduled to appear at a sold-out performance at New York’s famed Carnegie Hall on November 6th.

Brandi is touring to support In These Silent Days, which she released via Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. The album, by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums chart, Top Rock Albums chart and Tastemaker Albums chart.

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

November 6—New York, NY—Carnegie Hall (SOLD OUT)

February 1-5—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend (SOLD OUT)

April 22—Miramar Beach, FL—Moon Crush 2022

April 29—Indio, CA—Stagecoach Music Festival

June 11—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheatre*

June 24—Los Angeles, CA—The Greek Theatre†

July 8—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheatre‡

July 9—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheatre‡

July 30—St. Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center+

August 6—Chicago, IL—Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island#

August 18—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion§

September 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre~

September 10—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre§

October 21—Boston, MA—TD Garden^

October 22—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden^

*with special guests Sarah McLachlan and Lucius and featuring Celisse

†with special guest Lucius

‡with special guests Indigo Girls and Celisse and featuring Lucius

+with special guests Lake Street Dive and Celisse

#with special guests Ani DeFranco and Celisse

§with special guests Indigo Girls and Allison Russell

~with special guests Lucius and Allison Russell

^with special guest Brittany Howard