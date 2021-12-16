What To Expect In 2022: Jesse Kirshbaum Shares 2 Music Industry Predictions

(Hypebot) — Jesse Kirshbaum founded the Nue Agency, a bleeding edge music branding firm and is the CMO of music livestreaming platform Dreamstage.

By Jesse Kirshbaum, CMO of Dreamstage and Editor in Chief of Beats & Bytes.

Here are my two music business 2022 predictions:

The Hybrid Event Becomes Industry Standard

The livestreaming industry exploded due to the pandemic. The genie is out of the bottle and there is no putting it back in.

As live events return, consumers and artists are proceeding cautiously. 2022 will shatter the record for most events and shows designed with a hybrid mentality. The people in the crowd IRL will be joined by home and mobile viewers which will drive dual production visions and set new standards for what is possible in hybrid production design.

Livestreaming will continue to become more and more appealing to consumers and creators alike.

The Era of Predatory Record Label Practices Is Forced To Come To An End

Web3 represents a new ethos where fans can support artists directly and share in the upside.

Web2 companies like Kickstarter and IndieGogo helped shape it, as did social media with its ability to connect fans and artists at scale. The streaming economy made it possible for any artist to release a song from their bedroom while digital distributors like United Masters, Indify, STEM and Royal continue to promote the message that artists need to own their masters. Culture is no longer reliant on big media, MTV, and radio, which were controlled by the labels. With Web3, the masses can fund the classics and the non-transparent accounting and predatory deal practices of labels are no longer accepted at face value. For labels to remain relevant, they will need to change their models. I believe they will.

Jesse Kirshbaum – CMO of Dreamstage and Editor in Chief of Beats & Bytes.

Sign up for Beats and Bytes for top news and insights weekly here: http://nueagency.com/beatsbytes/ Check out Dreamstage a revolutionary music livestreaming platform www.Dreamstage.Live