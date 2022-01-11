Rolling Stones’ 60th Anniversary Celebrated with UK Royal Mail Stamp Collection

(CelebrityAccess) – The Rolling Stones’ 60th Anniversary will forever be remembered as the Royal Mail is releasing a stamp collection in celebration. The Stones are the fourth rock band to be honored with their own stamp collection in the United Kingdom (UK). They now join The Beatles (2007), Pink Floyd (2016), David Bowie (2017), and iconic rock band, Queen (2020).

Designers from the Royal Mail worked with band members themselves and their management to create the collection. Eight of the stamps will include snapshots of shows over the course of their career such as New York (July 1972), Tokyo (March 1995), and London’s Hyde Park (July 1969). The legendary Charlie Watts, drummer for the band who passed away in 2021, will also be included in a special tribute stamp of him performing from Germany in October 2017. The remainder of the stamps will feature shots of the band and promo posters they used for past tours.

“Few bands in the history of rock have managed to carve out a career as rich and expansive as that of The Rolling Stones. They have created some of modern music’s most iconic and inspirational albums, with ground-breaking live performances to match.” ~ Royal Mail Director, David Gold in a press release

The Stones came together in 1962 and have been active for six decades. They’ve graced us with masterpiece songs such as, “Angie”, “Start Me Up”, and “Harlem Shuffle”. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1989, won Worlds Greatest Touring Band at the World Music Awards in 2005 and won the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987. Their latest effort, 2018’s “Blue & Lonesome” won the Grammy for Best Transitional Blues Album.

Mick Jagger, frontman for the Stones has not ruled out more touring in 2022 in celebration of the anniversary. Mojo Magazine asked Jagger if the current, “No Filter” tour will be their last. “I don’t know, I mean, anything could happen. You know, if things are good next year and everyone’s feeling good about touring, I’m sure we’ll do shows. I’m just trying to concentrate on this tour now.”

The No Filter tour was dedicated to Watts, their longtime drummer and collaborator. Jagger, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times described what he sees in the audience for this go around. “They hold up signs saying, “We miss you, Charlie”, and I miss him too.”

The stamps are due for release on January 20. You can view them HERE via the Royal Mail website.