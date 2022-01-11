Respected French Concert Promoter Gérard Drouot Dead At 69

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — Gérard Drouot, the respected independent concert promoter who brought artists such as Elton John, Ray Charles, and The Rolling Stones to France, has died. He was 69.

His passing was announced by his concert promotion company Gérard Drouot Productions, who said that he died after a battle with leukemia.

Drouot began promoting concerts in 1973 while still a medical student and was soon bringing bands such as The Clash, Leonard Cohen, and Tangerine Dream to Reims, including staging shows in the city’s historic cathedral.

In 1977, he joined the Harry Lapp company as production director and played a key role in bringing international tours to the Strasbourg market.

Almost a decade later in 1986, Drouot launched Gérard Drouot Productions, his own concert company and quickly became a force to be reckoned with in the French touring market. In addition to staging concerts by artists such as Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Elton John, and U2, among others.

In addition to concerts, Drouot organized prestige events such as celebrations of the 40th and 50th anniversary of the signing of Declaration of Human Rights at Bercy with Amnesty International and he oversaw programming for the Nice Jazz Festival for several years.

“Gérard was one of the pioneers of the performing arts and has led a unique career in France of more than forty years, producing the most beautiful concerts by the most beautiful artists he has accompanied from the smallest venues to the largest,” a press statement from Gérard Drouot Productions said.