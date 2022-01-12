AEG Upgrades Wireless Technology At Crypto.com Arena And L.A. Live

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — AEG is teaming up with telecom infrastructure company Mobilitie to expand connectivity and next-generation wireless technology to AEG’s flagship Crytpo.com arena and L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.

The deployment will include 5G technology throughout Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, providing increased capacity for high demand events, as well as expanded digital initiatives, improved venue operations and enhanced fan communications.

According to AEG, the upgrades will provide Crypto.com Arena and L.A. Live with some of the most advanced multi-carrier wireless networks currently installed in live entertainment venues in the U.S.

The upgrades are already underway and when completed, will be fully integrated with all of the major wireless carriers.

“Through our long-standing partnership with Mobilitie, we’re providing sports and live-entertainment fans who visit us from around the world with an unrivaled wireless experience at two of the most iconic downtown Los Angeles venues. This next step in our relationship underscores AEG’s enduring commitment to deliver an unmatched fan experience through cutting-edge technology that also takes our venue operations and efficiencies to the next level,” said Nick Baker, chief operating officer, AEG Global Partnerships.

“We have built a strong relationship with AEG in recent years, and we’re excited to officially begin our expanded partnership at locations and venues as iconic as L.A. LIVE and Crypto.com Arena,” added Christos Karmis, president and CEO of Mobilitie. “Mobilitie is pioneering the delivery of 5G connectivity for our clients, and we’re honored to play a key role in creating a dynamic mobile experience for all fans and guests here. We have the most experienced and capable team in the industry that will ensure AEG, sports fans, visitors and guests all have a 5G experience that exceeds expectations that is enabled by our neutral host network.”