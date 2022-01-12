Gary Gorman Named SVP Rock Formats Promotion At RCA

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — RCA Records announced the hire of Gary Gorman, who joined the team as Senior Vice President, Rock Formats Promotion.

Gorman will be based in RCA’s Los Angeles offices and will oversee RCA’s rock radio formats including Rock, Alternative & AAA, reporting to RCA Co-Head of Promotion Keith Rothschild.

Before joining RCA, Gorman was SVP of Rock Formats at Capitol Music Group, where heled campaigns for artists including Beck, Bastille, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Halsey, Rise Against and many more.

His resume also includes more than 17 years at Atlantic Records, starting at the label’s New York office before relocating to the West Coast in 2006. During his tenure at Atlantic, he rose to the role of VP Alternative Promotions.

A native New Yorker, Gorman holds a BS in Communications from Ithaca College.