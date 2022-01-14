‘Baby Shark Dance’ Becomes The First Video On YouTube To Pass 10 Bill Views

SEOUL, S.K. (CelebrityAccess) — South Korean entertainment company Pinkfong, creator of the viral sensation ‘Baby Shark Dance’ announced that the video has become the first in YouTube’s history to be viewed more than 10 billion times.

Since surpassing ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee in November 2020, ‘Baby Shark Dance’ has reigned as the most-viewed video on YouTube for 15 consecutive months. Now the video is 2.3 billion views ahead of second place.

The song, which was first released in 2016, continues to perform in more traditional music metrics as well, including a 20-week streak on Billboard’s Hot 100 and certifying RIAA Diamond (11x Platinum) and BRIT certified 2x Platinum.

In addition to the video, the song has inspired popular children’s shows on the Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. channels, as well as touring productions in North America.

According to Celebrity Net worth, the Korean family behind the song has reaped at least $125 million since the song’s release. Kim Min-seok, who co-founded Pinkfong’s parent company, SmartStudy Co., in 2010 was behind the song’s release.

“We are delighted to announce that our beloved Baby Shark has recorded another remarkable milestone. It has been a truly meaningful journey to witness how Baby Shark has connected people around the world and we can’t wait to introduce Baby Shark’s further adventures that will bring unparalleled experiences to even more fans everywhere.”