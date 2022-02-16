Byron Bay Bluesfest Gearing Up For 2022 Return

BYRON BAY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — With just 57 days to go before the opening of 2022 edition of Australia’s Byron Bay Bluesfest, organizers announced the performance schedule for the event.

With travel restrictions beginning to be lifted, organizers are still relying on homegrown talent for the festival and this year’s Bluesfest is being billed as the greatest gathering of Australian Artists in the history of Australian Music, with 105 artists scheduled for 200 performances across six stages of music.

After being fully canceled by COVID in 2020, Bluesfest’s 2021 was postponed with just hours before the gate was scheduled by public health officials amid an outbreak of the virus in Byron Bay. Organizers tried to reschedule the festival for October but were forced to cancel again with again citing COVID.

In a statement, Bluesfest Festival Director Peter Noble said: “At Bluesfest my team and I never looked back. Sure, we felt the sting of Covid – no-one escaped that – but we always looked forward to the day when we would present Bluesfest again – and that time is now only weeks away.”

“We have been preparing for this day, and we have some surprises in store. Some of the new infrastructure is already in place, other improvements move ahead with pace, and WE WILL BE READY to welcome you all back safely to our beautiful Bluesfest home at the Byron Events Farm.

FIFTY-SEVEN DAYS … it’s the blink of an eye! ”

“We are all excited – we are buzzing with expectation. We are not opening the gates to an ordinary Bluesfest either. This Bluesfest will be extra special. More spacious and improved festival grounds, an absolutely mind-blowing gathering of Australian talent plus some special guests from New Zealand, the USA, the UK, Africa, and Jamaica!! WOW! … you will all have a great time.”

The lineup for Bluesfest 2022 includes the final performance of Cat Empire, as well as headliners Midnight Oil, Paul Kelly, Crowded House, Jimmy Barnes, The Tesky Brothers, Amy Shark, and George Benson, among others.