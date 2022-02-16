Rod Stewart Announces A Major Expansion For His North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sir Rod Stewart revealed the addition of a slew of new shows for his upcoming North American concert tour.

The Live Nation-produced tour now includes 19 additional dates, starting with the tour opener at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on June 10, along with new shows at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, and Ball Arena in Denver, among others.

The tour will be Stewart’s first North American tour in four years and will feature the famed singer-songwriter performing hits drawn from his extensive catalog.

Additionally, Cheap Trick has been announced as a special guest for the tour.

Newly added dates

June 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

June 11 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

June 14 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl

June 17 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 18 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

June 21 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

June 26 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 07 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Ground

July 08 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

July 15 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 23 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

August 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

September 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

September 09 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

September 10 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

September 14 – Saskatoon, SA – SaskTel Centre

September 16 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

September 17 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Stewart recorded a special video message about the upcoming tour he shared with fans HERE