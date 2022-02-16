Rod Stewart Announces A Major Expansion For His North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sir Rod Stewart revealed the addition of a slew of new shows for his upcoming North American concert tour.
The Live Nation-produced tour now includes 19 additional dates, starting with the tour opener at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on June 10, along with new shows at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, and Ball Arena in Denver, among others.
The tour will be Stewart’s first North American tour in four years and will feature the famed singer-songwriter performing hits drawn from his extensive catalog.
Additionally, Cheap Trick has been announced as a special guest for the tour.
Newly added dates
June 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
June 11 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
June 14 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Bowl
June 17 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 18 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
June 21 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
June 26 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
July 07 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Ground
July 08 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
July 15 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 23 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
August 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
September 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
September 09 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
September 10 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
September 14 – Saskatoon, SA – SaskTel Centre
September 16 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
September 17 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Stewart recorded a special video message about the upcoming tour he shared with fans HERE