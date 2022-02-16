Melbourne’s John Curtin Club To Close In November

MELBOURNE, Victoria (CelebrityAccess) — Famed Melbourne live music venue, The John Curtain Hotel, announced that the venue is closing its doors for good.

In a statement posted to their social media, a spokesperson for the pub said: ”

“It’s with an agonizingly sad heart, that The John Curtin hotel’s time on this earth will come to an end. The owners of the almost 150 year old building have decided to sell, making way, most likely for apartments. We (my home and work family) have a lease until the end of Nov this year. Beyond that, we have no idea what the developers will have planned for us. We will have a lot more to say on the matter down the line, but I assure you, we will go out with a BANG!”

“If you have never played but would like to, if you sold out the room and would like to do it again, if you want to claim your piece of history – bands NOW IS YOUR TIME.”

The pub, which first opened in the 1860s as The Lygon Hotel, was renamed as the John Curtin Hotel in 1970 in tribute to labor party leader John Curtin, who led Australia through the dark days of World War 2.

The building features a 300-person capacity performance space as well a restaurant serving American style comfort food, such as fried chicken and burgers.

The pub has provided a platform for numerous artists to stage album releases and has hosted concerts by international artists such as The Libertines, Big Thief, Molly Nilsson, Todd Rundgren, Cash Savage & The Last Drinks, The Garden, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Gang of Four, among others.